Working in the time of Covid-19: will it be the boardroom or spare room?

As business owners gear up for a further easing of restrictions, some employees say returning to the office is not on their to-do list. For others, the only thing they miss about the office is their "work spouse".

Richard Smith, who works for an advertising company, says he can get more done and is able to do lengthy tasks in the comfort of his home instead of staying at work late or on weekends. And, he adds, he has better equipment at home.

"Not having a wife and being good at my job just puts me at ease - no distractions at home."

Bianca Nkomo, who works at an advisory firm in Johannesburg, says she definitely prefers working at home.

"Lockdown is the cheapest thing that has ever happened to me. There is no traffic in the morning and no transport issues.

"Our company has invested a lot in safe video technology so it's not much different from how we usually work."