Alleged abuser back in EC's office despite ongoing case

The office of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has allowed an alleged woman abuser to return to work even though he is facing criminal charges of assaulting the daughter of a former PSL referee.



Luntu Sokutu, a director in Mabuyane's office, was placed on special leave earlier this year after allegedly assaulting the 19-year-old woman in December...