Covid-19 lockdown: calls for staggered working hours to get economy going

"Trains are dysfunctional and as a result people have moved to taxis and buses. As labour we have made proposals for a staggered approach so that industries such as retail, schools and manufacturing start their day at different times so that they don't find themselves queuing at the same time for very limited public transport.

"This will significantly reduce the amount of congestion," he said.

Ehrenreich said social distancing, sanitising and the wearing of face masks were not enough.

"If we don't implement peak spread, we will have a large number of people contract the coronavirus. You have to get all modes of transport working well in order to have a chance of arresting the spread of the virus."

Nkululeko Buthelezi, a spokesperson for the SA National Taxi Council, said the association supported the call to spread the times during which workers started their day to prevent overcrowding in taxis and at bus terminals. He said that from June 1, all passengers would be screened when they arrived at taxi ranks.