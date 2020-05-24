Society News
DJ Black Coffee says tie-up with Gallo Music will benefit fellow artists
24 May 2020 - 00:00
A ground-breaking investment deal this week in which music icon DJ Black Coffee took a 20% stake in Gallo Music Investments is set to change the music landscape, putting power - and money - back in the hands of artists.
The internationally acclaimed DJ from Umlazi, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, said the R15m partnership has the potential to end the traditional adversarial relationship between artist and record label, ensuring that the musicians retain the rights to their work...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.