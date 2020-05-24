News

Society

'It's not surprising that born-frees are racist': Experts weigh in on Miss SA saga

24 May 2020 - 00:00 By ALEX PATRICK and BELINDA PHETO

The n-word might be ubiquitous in rap, but that doesn't give everyone carte blanche to use it.

That was the warning this week from Wits University historian Hlonipha Mokoena after two Miss SA entrants saw their hopes crumble over teenage tweets containing the n-word...

