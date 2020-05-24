Job losses in Gauteng 'will have a ripple effect across entire economy' - experts

The shockwaves from the possible loss of nearly 1-million formal jobs in Gauteng because of the lockdown will hit the country's economic growth and be felt by households in other provinces too, experts predict.

In scenario planning around the effects of the lockdown on Gauteng, premier David Makhura this week warned that in the worst case, 2-million formal sector jobs could be lost.

The best-case scenario, he said, is that 900,000 formal jobs will be lost by year-end, with economists warning that a quarter of these will disappear forever.

Makhura, who has been pushing for Gauteng to be allowed to move to lockdown level 3 next month, warned businesses this week he would shut them down if they failed to comply strictly with Covid-19 health protocols.

The province has more than 2,400 Covid-19 cases.