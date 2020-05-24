Political foes put differences aside to help Khayelitsha tackle Covid-19

The two political foes, whose parties are engaged in a war of words over the government's lockdown regulations, turned into colleagues as they co-chaired a KDF Covid-19 steering committee virtual meeting to discuss steps to tackle the pandemic ravaging their neighbourhood. Other current and former MPs and councillors from different parties also sit on the steering committee.

"We were deliberate on who we wanted involved to lead this process and why. We wanted a process that is going to overlook our political posture so that we look at an adequate and genuine response to the rapid spread of coronavirus in Khayelitsha," said KDF chair Ndithini Tyhido in his opening remarks to the meeting.

Dyantyi emphasised the extent to which many in Khayelitsha rely on social grants. "Before we talk about the R350 for unemployed people, you already have 94,000 people in Khayelitsha who are benefiting from social grants," he said.

Mnqasela pledged to lobby the provincial government to support a rearrangement of the City of Cape Town's budget following the impact of Covid-19 on Khayelitsha.