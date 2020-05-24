Solidarity Fund changes tack on food aid

It is becoming clear the Solidarity Fund's food parcel distribution programme is no longer sustainable, with a feeding strategy rethink needed as growing queues of hungry people become increasingly at risk to Covid-19 exposure.

Instead, the fund's interim CEO, Nomkhita Nqweni, said it will now focus on sustainable food security models.

"We will look at facilitating small-scale farming programmes and e-voucher systems to empower families," she said.

The fund was announced on March 23 to augment the country's response to Covid-19, and has so far raised R2.6bn.

Nqweni said that while R900m had been for the purchase of personal protective equipment for health-care workers, R120m had been spent on supporting 300,000 vulnerable families with food.

"Of the families supported, 58,000 were identified with the help of the department of social development (DSD). The rest were supported through relief organisations."

But she said current food-parcel systems were unsustainable.