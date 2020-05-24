WHO sees 23,600 Covid-19 deaths for South Africa

SA will experience the third highest toll in Africa from the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) predicts.

A report by the WHO regional office for Africa, which models the potential effects of widespread community transmission of Covid-19 on the continent, predicts that as many as 24-million South Africans could be infected with the virus. About 20-million of these cases could be non-symptomatic.

The world body predicts that 23,661 people in SA could lose their lives to Covid-19.

The report outlines the worst-case scenario of transmission in Africa in the event that there are few to no successful interventions. It says community transmission could see 22% of the continental population of about a billion infected over the next year.

It identifies 10 countries with the highest risk of exposure - seven small nations plus the more populous countries of SA, Algeria and Cameroon.

In its scenario modelling, however, the WHO report says Nigeria will have the highest number of infections, followed by Algeria and then SA.