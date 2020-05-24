Zululand lavished money on mayor and officials, damning report finds
24 May 2020 - 00:00
Blowing millions on bodyguards for its mayor and senior councillors, and spending municipal money on a lavish funeral - all while residents struggle without water.
These are among the findings of a forensic report on the Zululand district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The investigation was commissioned by the province's department of co-operative governance...
