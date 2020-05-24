News

Zululand lavished money on mayor and officials, damning report finds

24 May 2020 - 00:00 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

 Blowing millions on bodyguards for its mayor and senior councillors, and spending municipal money on a lavish funeral - all while residents struggle without water.

These are among the findings of a forensic report on the Zululand district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The investigation was commissioned by the province's department of co-operative governance...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  2. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  3. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  4. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  5. Cigarette ban 'a big failure in every way', says report News

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...