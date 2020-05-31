News

Covid-19: ANC looks at post-crisis economy

Recovery plan pushes greater state control and 'radical' ideas

31 May 2020 - 00:00 By S'THEMBILE CELE and SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA

ANC leaders who have been pushing for the state to have greater control over the economy have been emboldened by the disruption caused by the two-month lockdown and are using Covid-19 to push for radical policy implementation.

Their radical ideas have found their way into an ANC recovery plan document that was sanctioned by the last meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC)...

