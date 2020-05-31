Burden of poverty drives up Western Cape's Covid-19 fatalities

As Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape reached 472 yesterday, the province has recorded more than three-quarters of SA's fatalities.

Researchers say high levels of hypertension and diabetes in townships could be to blame. Other provinces with the same health issues might follow suit, but it's too soon to say.

The mortality rate for hypertensive disease among women in Khayelitsha, for example, "is more than three times the average for Cape Town as a whole", said Warren Smit, a researcher with the African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town.

With 2,511 Covid-19 cases, the biggest township in Cape Town recorded a per capita infection rate of about 626 per 100,000 this week - exceeded only by the adjacent sub-district that includes Delft, Gugulethu and Nyanga.