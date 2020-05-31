Covid-19: Lack of testing means EC rate 'worse than we know'

The Eastern Cape must brace for a dramatic increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations because the officially reported figures are only the tip of the iceberg, a health expert warned this week.

Official statistics give the number of known cases in the Eastern Cape as more than 3,580, with 80 deaths, the second-highest death toll in SA.

But professor Lungile Pepeta, head of the health faculty at Nelson Mandela University, said: "We must brace ourselves for a rapid rise in hospitalisations. The disease has spread far beyond the reported figures. We must prepare hospital beds.

"We should protect the elderly and vulnerable. Let's not wait for the test results. Isolate and self-quarantine whether you've tested or have received results or not. Every flu must be treated as Covid-19 until proven otherwise."