Fears of booze shortage as outlets brace for alcohol rush on Monday

Beer and spirits distributor Diageo, among whose brands is Johnnie Walker, has cleared its imported stock at the ports.

"We had a number of containers that were at sea when the lockdown started but we have cleared those into our warehouses," said Diageo spokesperson Sibani Mngadi.

Distell told the Sunday Times it was "confident" it would meet the demand for its alcohol products.

The company said it had tailored its supply chain and logistics to ensure that customers could be helped on time "and in full", and that orders would be filled.

"In addition, together with retailers and the wider industry, we have engaged government to allow the sector at least 48 hours before the start of level 3 so we can deliver stock to customers to enable them to prepare their stores and be ready for the opening," said a company statement.

Massmart, which owns Game and Makro stores, and Pick n Pay and the Shoprite Group said they were working with suppliers to ensure that shelves were well stocked.

While many are rejoicing at the unbanning, the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence said that lifting the ban could trigger relapses for those addicted to alcohol, lead to domestic violence and harmful binge drinking.

"The uplifting of the ban is likely to lead to an increase in Covid-19 infections because alcohol compromises the immune system. We are likely to see people binge drinking, which has proven dangerous," said the council's director, Adrie Vermeulen.