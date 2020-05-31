Guidelines developed to ensure congregants' safety as places of worship reopen

Religious leaders are working around the clock to ensure the safety of congregants is not compromised when places of worship open under level 3 of the lockdown.

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha has developed guidelines for temples to conform with lockdown regulations. SAHMS president Ashwin Trikamjee said a Covid-19 subcommittee will be established at temples across SA to oversee compliance.

"The maximum number of persons may not exceed 50, including priests, temple officials and staff. By using digital media like WhatsApp, an advanced register of attendees can be developed, and if capacity is reached this can be communicated to the congregation to avoid possible unpleasant situations," he said.

Devotees must wear masks and observe social distancing. A register of all those attending and a log of where everyone sits must be kept.

Trikamjee said temples that are unable to comply with the protocols have been asked to postpone opening.