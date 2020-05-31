Inside South Africa's new energy 'deal' with Moscow

Echo of nuke abuse as PetroSA signs memo with Gazprombank

SA has entered into discussions with Russian gas utility Gazprom to build a multibillion-rand plant to convert natural gas into electricity, in apparent violation of tender laws.



Officials from the department of mineral resources & energy (DME) and the Central Energy Fund (CEF) met a delegation from the Russian company at their Sandton offices in February to discuss the proposed development. Two senior executives said the delegation from Gazprombank, a subsidiary of state-owned Russian gas giant Gazprom, was accompanied by arms deal fixer Fana Hlongwane...