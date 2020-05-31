Inside South Africa's new energy 'deal' with Moscow
Echo of nuke abuse as PetroSA signs memo with Gazprombank
31 May 2020 - 00:04
SA has entered into discussions with Russian gas utility Gazprom to build a multibillion-rand plant to convert natural gas into electricity, in apparent violation of tender laws.
Officials from the department of mineral resources & energy (DME) and the Central Energy Fund (CEF) met a delegation from the Russian company at their Sandton offices in February to discuss the proposed development. Two senior executives said the delegation from Gazprombank, a subsidiary of state-owned Russian gas giant Gazprom, was accompanied by arms deal fixer Fana Hlongwane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.