Inside South Africa's new energy 'deal' with Moscow

Echo of nuke abuse as PetroSA signs memo with Gazprombank

31 May 2020 - 00:04 By SIPHO MASONDO

SA has entered into discussions with Russian gas utility Gazprom to build a multibillion-rand plant to convert natural gas into electricity, in apparent violation of tender laws.

Officials from the department of mineral resources & energy (DME) and the Central Energy Fund (CEF) met a delegation from the Russian company at their Sandton offices in February to discuss the proposed development. Two senior executives said the delegation from Gazprombank, a subsidiary of state-owned Russian gas giant Gazprom, was accompanied by arms deal fixer Fana Hlongwane...

