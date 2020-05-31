It's back to work on Monday — but is SA ready?

"Once the banks are pushed to their limits, they will exert pressure on landlords and then they will push the tenant.

"The shoe will begin to pinch in the months to come when debt has to be repaid," he said.

Ballito salon owner Shelley Stegen was in tears over the shuttering this week of the business she built over two decades. Ten of her employees will lose their jobs.

"It's heartbreaking when you realise that everything you have worked so hard for is gone in a flash and there's nothing we can do," she said.

Rune Ravnsborg, owner of technology firm Rebel Tech, said the lockdown had killed his 13-year-old company and the jobs of nine of its employees.

"We never envisioned that the lockdown would eliminate the need for e-commerce and when they announced that everything would be shut down for weeks, we knew we were in trouble," he said.

Debt review firms also report being overwhelmed by requests for help.

Benay Sager, COO of DebtBusters, said it had dealt with an 83% increase in inquiries compared with May last year. This followed an 86% increase in April compared with the year before.

"Payment holidays have given people a buffer. Between July and September, a lot of these holidays will be over, and the true impact will be felt," he said.

The Banking Association reports that more than 140,000 businesses have approached their banks for cash-flow relief or payment breaks on their debt. By May 23, it had helped 132,000 of these, providing R10.3bn in relief.

Martin Kingston, of Business for SA, said some sectors - including retail, mining and liquid fuel - were more ready for level 3 than others.