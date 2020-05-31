'It’s truly terrifying': Hunger stalks SA's children during Covid-19 lockdown

For eight weeks, three siblings in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, survived on food scraps from neighbours and cabbages grown next to their shack.

The children, aged between 10 and 17, were found by social workers last week while checking on poor families in the area.

“They were starving,” said Mashudu Nemusunda, a clinical social auxiliary worker at the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children.

“Their eyes were sunken. For days they would eat nothing.”

Their situation is not unique. Experts say cases of hunger and malnutrition have increased during the lockdown. The children’s mother has been trapped by the lockdown 600km away in a village outside Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, for the past eight weeks — first by the travel ban, then because she ran out of money.