Meet the 'reluctant' hero behind the protest against tobacco ban

As the ban on tobacco sales drags into its third month, fed-up smokers are expected to protest in their thousands this week. The opposition has coalesced around Duncan Napier, who had no idea what he was starting, writes Paul Ash

Duncan Napier, the accidental hero of the smokers' rights movement, gave up cigarettes in 2004.



"I'm actually not even a smoker. I have a Twisp Click, probably the size of your little finger. I wanted pods and I ran out. It made me mad. On the spur of the moment I thought let's do something, and we created a page. I've never been a facebooker, never been on social media. I'm an introvert. Crowds and social media are something I run away from."..