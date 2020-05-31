No hugging or singing allowed when churches reopen

No hugs or singing will be allowed when denominations affiliated to the South African Council of Churches (SACC) resume religious gatherings - and there'll be no long-winded sermons.

Hymn books and Bibles will be removed from pews, congregants will have to wear face masks, confessions will take place outside and communion wafers will be dispensed with gloves - but there will be no communion wine.

The planned health precautions include a one-hour time limit on the duration of services, which should mean sermons will be short and sweet.