Parent power cleans up as school restart day looms

Two days after basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that schools would be partially reopening on June 1, Tholiwe Hlophe grabbed her cleaning supplies and marched to her son's school, where she and other parents began cleaning in preparation for the return of grade 12 pupils.

Parents at Sobonakhona Secondary School in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, have spent the past week knee-deep in bleach and sanitiser, scrubbing and mopping classrooms, washing windows and moving desks in preparation for the return of 60 matric pupils.

"We committed ourselves to cleaning this whole school because we wanted to. A few members of the community had a conversation after we heard that schools were opening and we decided that we needed to get up and get to work. Whoever wants to come can, there is no problem," said Hlophe.

Said fellow parent Skhumbuzo Mchunu: "Our biggest concern and fear was that children will get this virus and that's why we decided to get to work and clean so that the children could come back to better conditions."

Hlophe's child is in grade 11 and Mchunu's is in grade 8. As such, neither will send their children back to school tomorrow, but they chose to clean it anyway.