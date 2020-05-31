News

'We're relying on handouts': How sex workers are coping during lockdown

Professions whose selling point is close physical contact are bound to have a tougher time than most when social distancing is the order of the day.Claire Keeton meets people struggling under the lockdown in the worlds of sex work and exotic dancing

31 May 2020 - 00:00 By Claire Keeton

Suzy tightens her hoodie against the biting wind and dust in a yard in Khayelitsha. She walked here on Wednesday hoping to collect a food parcel, but it wasn't her turn.

The lanky woman - who, along with the other sex workers and entertainers in this article, preferred not to use her real name - doesn't get angry. She will come back next time the Sex Workers Education & Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) and sex worker movement Sisonke can do a drop. They delivered about two dozen parcels to Langa on Tuesday, and Khayelitsha the next day...

