Where is our protective gear, ask 'scared' nurses

When SA's first Covid-19 case was detected, a group of Cape Town nurses were told by their bosses that as long as they followed protection procedures, they would be fine.

Two months later, one of the nurses tested positive - and she is now among almost 1,200 infected health workers in SA's worst-affected province.

"We experienced a shortage of personal protective equipment [PPE] early on in the pandemic. Managers became agitated if you dared ask about lack of PPE," said the emergency nurse, who works at a public hospital. She did not want to be named because she is not authorised to speak to the media.

"We were told that a surgical mask and gloves are enough to give us protection despite dealing with critical patients who are sometimes gasping for air."

Now the nurse, who is in self-isolation, is worried about going back to work. "I'm scared that I may catch the virus again. If I have to work at an emergency unit and be the first to see these sick patients I feel that going there without proper PPE is like going on a heist… you don't know whether you are going to come back alive or not."

A porter at one of Cape Town's busiest hospitals recently went back to work after testing positive for Covid-19 and said the new guideline of not being retested before resuming duties made her "paranoid".