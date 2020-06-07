Alliance wants ANC six to vet international loans

The tripartite alliance wants the ANC’s top six officials to scrutinise all international finance agreements before the government signs off on them to safeguard against conditions that could threaten SA’s sovereignty.

This, along with other strict caveats, is in a tripartite alliance framework document signed off by the political council last week. The council is made up of national office-bearers from the ANC, the South African Communist Party and labour federation Cosatu.

There is a strong push within the ANC and its alliance partners against the government’s plan to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to fund a post-Covid-19 recovery plan. Some in the party argue that funds should be raised within the country.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told the Sunday Times if there are conditions attached to funding from the IMF or World Bank, there is an agreement that “ANC officials need to look at them”.