Blind SA takes Ramaphosa to court

07 June 2020 - 00:00 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tardiness in enacting the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill has landed him in the Constitutional Court, where he is accused of failing to fulfil his constitutional duties and disadvantaging millions of visually impaired citizens.

Blind SA is asking the highest court in the land to compel Ramaphosa to sign the bill passed by parliament in March last year into law without any further delay...

