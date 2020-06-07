Blind SA takes Ramaphosa to court
07 June 2020 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tardiness in enacting the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill has landed him in the Constitutional Court, where he is accused of failing to fulfil his constitutional duties and disadvantaging millions of visually impaired citizens.
Blind SA is asking the highest court in the land to compel Ramaphosa to sign the bill passed by parliament in March last year into law without any further delay...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.