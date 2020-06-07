Cruise ship crew's dreams of returning home shattered as flight cancelled

South Africans who are part of a cruise ship's crew had their hopes of returning home dashed on Friday when a repatriation flight was cancelled.

The crew are said to be near their emotional limit.

Several suicides on five different cruise ships have been reported by crews marooned at sea across the globe.

South African Natasha Micha, who worked as a nurse on a cruise ship in South America, said "we were lucky" not to have had any suicides on board.

On Friday she and her colleagues were waiting at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport for an Air Belgium repatriation flight that was supposed to end three months at sea for them and 249 South African crew members from various cruise ships. But they received news the flight was cancelled after it could not get landing clearance from the South African government.

"I don't know where we are going, I don't know what's going to happen," Micha said shortly after hearing of the cancellation.

Other South African crew members stuck on the Emerald Princess, which was lying in port in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Friday, said they had been told by SA's high commission in the Netherlands not to go to the airport for their flight because it would not happen.

They claimed the South African government had denied the Air Belgium flight permission to land.