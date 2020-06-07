Ex-ANC spy shot at point-blank range in Los Angeles protest

When former ANC spy Bradley Steyn saw a woman being assaulted by a policeman at a march against police brutality in Los Angeles last Saturday, he had a flashback.



It was to a day in 1988, when, at the age of 17, he watched helplessly as notorious "Wit Wolf" gunman Barend Strydom opened fire on a bus full of black people in central Pretoria, killing eight...