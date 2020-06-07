‘Judge granted relief where it was not sought’

The state will appeal this week’s North Gauteng High Court judgment on the grounds that judge Norman Davis granted relief which was not sought, thus overreaching.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said the application happened before level 3 regulations were published. The hearing took place on the day the regulations were gazetted.

Therefore, by ruling that both levels 4 and 3 were “unconstitutional and invalid”, the court went beyond “pleas presented” before it, Lamola said.

The government was also of the view that the “constitutional attack” made by the applicants was too vague, he said.

Davis handed down judgment on Tuesday in a matter brought before him on an urgent basis by the Liberty Fighters Network.