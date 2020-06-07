KZN schools' opening in doubt as 60,000 pieces of PPE unaccounted for

Nomarashiya Caluza, the KwaZulu-Natal secretary of the teachers' union Sadtu, said the department had told people involved about what had happened in Zululand.

Caluza said the union hoped the investigation would establish the facts and shed light on what happened.

She said she was still concerned about the missing equipment intended for Umlazi and Pinetown.

"There are three districts where [the equipment] was reported to have disappeared: Zululand, Umlazi and Pinetown. While it resurfaced in Zululand, there are no answers to what happened in the other two districts," said Caluza.

Thirona Moodley, the provincial CEO of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation, said it was not clear if the department had looked in the right places or if the equipment had been misplaced.

"In the initial statement it said the [equipment] went missing en route, so there are definitely conflicting statements. En route definitely means there was a deliberate act because it couldn't have been misplaced en route.

"I am hoping the department is transparent and open about this and that they will give us details upon the completion of their investigation, because this can't be allowed to happen, especially during a pandemic when [pieces of equipment] are such a valuable resource."

Moodley said it would be a miracle if the department got every school ready by tomorrow.

Mshengu told the Sunday Times on Friday that about 150 schools in the uMkhanyakude, uThukela and Zululand districts were struggling with the provision of water.

He said the department would deploy the defence force to help bring water to these regions.

"The discussions, which will take place over the weekend, will be around what we would do should these schools not have water by [tomorrow]," Mshengu told the Sunday Times.