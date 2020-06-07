No more delays as schools set to reopen

After almost three months, most grade 7 and 12 pupils will finally head back to school tomorrow.

But despite a desperate last-minute scramble by the basic education department, some schools will remain closed, most of them because they lack water and proper sanitation.

The majority of teacher unions have agreed that schooling cannot be further delayed and that the more than 90% of schools that are ready should reopen.

However, the National Teachers' Union (Natu) says it is disappointed the department has been unable to ensure all schools can open tomorrow, saying many rural schools will be left behind.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga spent several hours in a virtual meeting with unions and governing body associations yesterday afternoon to update them on the provinces' state of readiness to reopen.