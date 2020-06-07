News

Pupils and alumni allege discrimination and double standards

07 June 2020 - 00:00 By ARON HYMAN, PHILANI NOMBEMBE and ZIMASA MATIWANE

The death of George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests around the world have reverberated in some of SA's elite schools, with black pupils and alumni speaking out against the racism they experienced.

About 5,000 people signed a petition against racism at Herschel Girls School in Cape Town, and matrics at the city's Bishops Diocesan College launched a protest against racism at their institution...

