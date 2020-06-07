Tight state capture cases ‘take time’

New National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says South Africans have some months to wait until any of the architects of state capture are hauled before court — because prosecutors are determined to win.



Ngwema, who worked for the NPA under former national director Bulelani Ngcuka before his departure 15 years ago, was appointed on Monday, tasked with helping to rehabilitate the image of an organisation battered by incompetence and an apparent inability to bring SA’s biggest crooks to book. Although he hasn’t yet been briefed on individual cases, he “doubts it will be years” before the big arrests are made...