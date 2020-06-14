Back to school: educators wrestle Covid-19 equation

Some provinces are in favour of alternating grades on different days of the week in phase 2 of the staggered resumption of schooling that is due to start on July 6, when about 6-million pupils are due to return to class.

In Gauteng, officials are even considering alternating pupils by gender.

In interviews with the Sunday Times this week, education officials in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the North West said their schools are most likely to settle for alternating grades on different days of the week to effect social distancing.

Pupils in grades 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are expected to go back to class as education authorities scramble to return to normal operations and salvage the academic year.

The school year will officially close on December 15, according to a government gazette published on Thursday.

Grade 7 and 12 classes resumed nationwide on June 8, though some in the Western Cape resumed a week earlier.

In August, grades 4, 5, 8 and 9 are scheduled to resume classes in phase 3.

Over and above returning to school on a staggered basis, education authorities have offered provinces various options for limiting the number of pupils on the premises at any one time.

These include having different grades attend on alternate days and "platooning", whereby some pupils attend in the morning and others in the afternoon.