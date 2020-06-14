Dog lover risks criminal record in bid to save best friend during lockdown

Veteran chemical pathologist Dr Peter Berman often gives expert evidence in complex cases in the high court in Cape Town.

But he has spent the past month pulling out all stops to avoid having his own day in court.

Berman, 73, was charged for breaking lockdown regulations by walking his dogs outside the permitted hours of level 4 lockdown in the Table Mountain National Park.

The prospect of a criminal record caused Berman sleepless nights.

He told the Sunday Times that his nightmare started on May 6 when his dog, Cuthbert, was bitten by a snake in a remote part of the park.

Berman said he had to get permission from the park authorities to allow a rescue team into the park - and that tipped them off to his transgression.