'Fake' hand sanitisers leave authorities fuming
Sanitisers are hot sellers - sometimes too hot
14 June 2020 - 00:00
Consumers are being duped into buying substandard sanitisers by "unscrupulous" manufacturers, according to the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).
These sanitisers even bear fake seals of approval from the bureau...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.