Lockdown: Cabinet won't reimpose stringent rules despite coming Covid-19 spike

Despite senior ministers and premiers advocating for the government to reconsider the relaxation of lockdown regulations, there appears to be no appetite from the Union Buildings to reimpose stringent rules.

This comes as some health experts raise concerns over whether SA's health system is ready for the approaching onslaught of Covid-19 infections. By Friday, 1,354 people had died - 2.2% of the country's 61,927 infections.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu told the Sunday Times that the cabinet's decision to relax lockdown rules, including lifting the ban on alcohol sales, is "not up for reviewal".

Despite Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Gauteng premier David Makhura and police minister Bheki Cele saying they support the alcohol ban's reinstatement, Mthembu said the cabinet had not discussed reversing the relaxation of regulations.

"The decision of cabinet stands. It is not up for reviewal ... we have not discussed the reviewal of those measures. Not at all. All we have said is let's have discussions with the experts and see how they look at measures that we have taken so that we are advised," said Mthembu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is set to receive an assessment report from the health ministerial advisory council (MAC) on Tuesday. A cabinet meeting will follow on Wednesday, where a decision will be taken on the lockdown regulations.