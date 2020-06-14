Maimane up for talent-spotting as changes to voting law open a new way

Buoyed by a court ruling that declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has begun assembling a team of citizens to challenge for power in 2024 as independent candidates.



Up to now Maimane, the former leader of the DA, has been coy about his political plans after quitting that party. On Friday he said the Constitutional Court judgment allowed his movement to begin talks with politically unaffiliated citizens to contest the 2024 elections as independent candidates...