New questions surface as SA weeps for slain Tshegofatso Pule

Young woman was found hanging from a tree in a desolate veld; CCTV raises new questions, while police minister Cele hints at an early breakthrough

Tshegofatso Pule will never experience the joy of looking into her newborn baby's eyes as she cradles her in her arms.



This week, less than a month before she was due to give birth, she was fatally stabbed and hung from a tree in an act of unspeakable evil that will haunt a nation already traumatised by a years-long pandemic of femicide...