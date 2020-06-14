New questions surface as SA weeps for slain Tshegofatso Pule
Young woman was found hanging from a tree in a desolate veld; CCTV raises new questions, while police minister Cele hints at an early breakthrough
14 June 2020 - 00:05
Tshegofatso Pule will never experience the joy of looking into her newborn baby's eyes as she cradles her in her arms.
This week, less than a month before she was due to give birth, she was fatally stabbed and hung from a tree in an act of unspeakable evil that will haunt a nation already traumatised by a years-long pandemic of femicide...
