'Spies' trying to block cleanup in water & sanitation department - Sisulu
14 June 2020 - 00:00
Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu believes intelligence operatives are being used to frustrate her efforts to clean up corruption in the water & sanitation department.
She has written to minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo, complaining about an operative based in the Eastern Cape who allegedly spied on officials in her department...
