'Spies' trying to block cleanup in water & sanitation department - Sisulu

14 June 2020 - 00:00 By ZINGISA MVUMVU

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu believes intelligence operatives are being used to frustrate her efforts to clean up corruption in the water & sanitation department.

She has written to minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo, complaining about an operative based in the Eastern Cape who allegedly spied on officials in her department...

