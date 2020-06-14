'Where will government find R4bn?': Taxis demand Covid-19 billions

Taxi bosses have rejected a R1.1bn Covid-19 relief payment from the government and are threatening to bring SA to a halt unless they get billions more.

The R1.1bn offer of a one-off payment was turned down in talks between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and transport minister Fikile Mbalula this week.

Taxi owners are demanding R20,000 per taxi for each month of the lockdown. With an estimated 200,000 taxis across SA, a bailout on these terms could cost up to R4bn a month.

Santaco did not give a total figure for how much it wanted, but insists further talks with Mbalula on the taxpayer-funded bailout would be on the basis of its numbers, not his.

The taxi industry has announced fare hikes of between 10% and 25% nationwide

It is understood taxi owners also want the regulation restricting them to 70% loads scrapped. Mbalula is apparently open to granting that request, but is standing firm on the R1.1bn figure.

The Sunday Times understands that the funds on offer to Santaco are part of the R500bn package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to bail out industries that are in distress due to the lockdown.

Mbalula declined to comment yesterday. His spokesperson, Ayanda-Allie Paine, said the minister would make an announcement this week. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.