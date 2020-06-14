Young cartoonist draws a line on the coronavirus

The coronavirus swooped down from space, forcing children on Earth into lockdown and scaring them.

Coming to the rescue is Captain Stay Safe. Not only does he tell them exactly what they need to do to outwit the virus, he also helps them find ways to beat the boredom while stuck indoors. The character comes from the fertile imagination and talented drawings of 11-year-old Jan Louwrens, of Paarl in the Western Cape.

"Children are worried about the virus and about going back to school. I wanted them to know that they will be looked after," he said.

Jan and his mother, Ronelle, work on the comic every evening after his homework. He draws and dictates the story while Ronelle turns his imaginings into a readable format.

"I'm really enjoying lockdown," Jan said. "I like that there isn't someone telling me when I need to finish my work. After work I design my robots. I have a new robot who lives on Mars - Marsmellow, he's top-heavy and has two missiles on his wrists."

He said he began drawing robots when he was three, but at nine he was frustrated because he didn't like playing sports at school.

So when he was approached by the agriculture news website Food for Mzansi to come up with an educational comic strip to teach kids about the virus, he grabbed the opportunity. A new comic is translated into all 11 official languages and uploaded onto the website each week.

Food for Mzansi co-founder Ivor Price said they wanted to fully understand children's fears about the pandemic. "It just made sense to team up with Jan, a young robot inventor and cartoonist who has already been making waves in the digital world. He is a gentle giant, and we love that he's also mainstreaming nerdism. Kids often feel out of place in their schools because they are so sport-oriented."