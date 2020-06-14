Youth Day 2020 | Cape teen’s dreams of becoming a doctor put to the test
14 June 2020 - 00:00
Kibebe Dipa is not like many other matric pupils — he wants to become a doctor but has had to park his childhood.
The 18-year-old is taking care of his addict elder brother and a younger one after their mother died in March...
