Covid-19 lockdown: 'massacre' fears led to reopening

In making her case, Kubayi-Ngubane spelt out how freezing the tourism industry had knock-on effects for other sectors such as agriculture, aviation and fuel supply.

Reports suggest that at one time the National Treasury feared the economy could lose as many as 7-million jobs in a worst-case scenario.

On Friday, the Marriott Group announced that it would shut three well-known hotels - in Magaliesburg, Hazyview and Durban - as a direct result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the process of putting together a strong case for the industry kicked off immediately after it was forced to shut down under level 5 regulations at the end of March.

Industry bodies were instructed to draft the protocols they would put in place to prevent the spread of the virus in their establishments. These were then sent to health minister Zweli Mkhize for comment.

Kubayi-Ngubane also sat down with her cabinet colleagues Tito Mboweni, minister of finance, and Gwede Mantashe, minister of mineral & energy resources, to look at ways of ameliorating the economic impact.

"We were able to prove to the Natjoints [the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure] and the NCCC [National Coronavirus Command Council] that we had taken into consideration the risk factor, we are putting mechanisms in place in the sector to make sure we can protect lives," she said.

"We said we hear the concerns around the issues of health. We hear the concerns about being responsible… but the reality is that businesses are closing in the tourism sector.

"Then you talk about agriculture. It provides fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers to the tourism sector. While they have been operating from level 5, they have not had clients. So it means indirectly they have been affected.

"Because flights have not been moving, you'll see the impact in terms of the aviation industry not being able to purchase fuel, so your petroleum sector will be affected," Kubayi said.