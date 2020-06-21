Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud ’comes to light

Nearly R6m in Covid-19 relief funds - intended for 200 workers at risk of starvation - were diverted to one man in what Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) investigators are calling a glaring instance of fraud and money-laundering.

In what appears to be a manipulation of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) relief system that has given a lifeline to 3.6-million people, a large labour broker's Covid-19 Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (Ters) claim was allegedly paid to one man - Tshepang Phohole.

In an instant he went from having R12 in his account to more than R5m, much of it then quickly funnelled to friends.

Within five days he had blown through nearly R5.7m, and the AFU and police are now probing the UIF to establish whether employees acted in concert with Phohole.