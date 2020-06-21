Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him
Rejoicing premature, however, with more probes under way
21 June 2020 - 00:03
As eight executives embroiled in the VBS Mutual Bank saga filed into the dock this week, there was one former boss who was not among them.
Robert Madzonga, former chief operating officer of the bank and CEO of its parent company, Vele Investments, said that his being left out when his former colleagues were arrested can mean only one thing - that he is innocent...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.