News

Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him

Rejoicing premature, however, with more probes under way

21 June 2020 - 00:03 By SIPHO MASONDO

As eight executives embroiled in the VBS Mutual Bank saga filed into the dock this week, there was one former boss who was not among them.

Robert Madzonga, former chief operating officer of the bank and CEO of its parent company, Vele Investments, said that his being left out when his former colleagues were arrested can mean only one thing - that he is innocent...

