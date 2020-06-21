GBV
Gender-based violence: ANCWL reiterates call for castration
21 June 2020 - 00:00
ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini wants an urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on gender-based violence (GBV) and the castration of rapists.
Dlamini told the Sunday Times a state of emergency would allow the government to tackle such violence in the way it had done with Covid-19...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.