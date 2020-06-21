News

GBV

Gender-based violence: ANCWL reiterates call for castration

21 June 2020 - 00:00 By APHIWE DEKLERK, SISANDA MBOLEKWA and ZINGISA MVUMVU

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini wants an urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on gender-based violence (GBV) and the castration of rapists.

Dlamini told the Sunday Times a state of emergency would allow the government to tackle such violence in the way it had done with Covid-19...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Postbank forced to replace 12-million bank cards after employees steal 'master ... News
  2. New questions surface as SA weeps for slain Tshegofatso Pule News
  3. Illegal cigarette traders living from hand to mouth and hoping they don’t get ... News
  4. Motshekga’s plan for partial reopening of schools on hold after talks with ... News
  5. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...