KZN Education denies water tanks cost R170,000 each

The department, which “mislaid” personal protective equipment worth millions of rands two weeks ago, was forced into its statement by a social media post claiming it was spending R170,000 on each tank.

“The fact of the matter is that the department spent R28,000 per 5,000l water tank and R6,500 per hand-washing station. The above prices are inclusive of delivery, stands and installation,” it said.

According to the department, the implementing agencies rolling out its infrastructure projects are the Independent Development Trust, the Coega Special Economic Zone and the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

“The processes administered by these agencies resulted in the enlisting of services of 37 companies to install hand-wash stations and 147 companies to install static water tanks.”

Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi would not say who signed off on the cost of the tanks.

The Eastern Cape health department is embroiled in controversy after unveiling 100 specially adapted motorcycles with sidecars as part of a three-year, R10.1m project. The “prambulances”, which have an oxygen tank, masks, stretcher bed and first-aid kit, cost R94,000 each. They are advertised on alibaba.com for $1,050 (about R18,000), without the ancillary equipment.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mahlanga did not respond to Sunday Times queries about the tanks but the National Treasury said it had not issued pricing models for procurement of such tanks.