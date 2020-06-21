Limpopo water a trickle, but the costs gush
21 June 2020 - 00:00
The cost of a project to supply water to a large area of Limpopo has ballooned from R2.2bn to R3.2bn.
The project, launched six years ago, was meant to provide water for 55 villages in the Giyani area, but residents still do not have a reliable supply...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.