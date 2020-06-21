Little progress on Lindiwe Sisulu's 'de-densification' plan

Minister of human settlements Lindiwe Sisulu has not delivered on her promise to relocate thousands of residents of informal settlements in order to enable social distancing in densely populated areas.

Two months after Sisulu announced the "de-densification" of some of SA's most populated informal settlements, construction is yet to begin on at least six of the major sites.

This is despite a special dispensation given to contractors to work during the higher alert levels of the coronavirus lockdown.

When the minister's office was approached for comment on the status of the project, her spokesperson referred the matter to the department.