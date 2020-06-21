GBV
Murder accused was 'boyhood friends' with Tshegofatso Pule's lover
21 June 2020 - 00:00
The man charged with murdering Tshegofatso Pule, the pregnant 28-year-old who was found stabbed and dangling from a tree in Roodepoort two weeks ago, was allegedly boyhood friends with the father of Pule's unborn child.
This claim about Muzikayise Malephane, 31, who wept in the dock during his first court appearance this week, comes as detectives continue trying to decode the final hours of Pule's life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.