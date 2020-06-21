News

GBV

Murder accused was 'boyhood friends' with Tshegofatso Pule's lover

21 June 2020 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS and BELINDA PHETO

The man charged with murdering Tshegofatso Pule, the pregnant 28-year-old who was found stabbed and dangling from a tree in Roodepoort two weeks ago, was allegedly boyhood friends with the father of Pule's unborn child.

This claim about Muzikayise Malephane, 31, who wept in the dock during his first court appearance this week, comes as detectives continue trying to decode the final hours of Pule's life...

